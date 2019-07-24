Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.3% and 84.8% respectively. 0.1% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.