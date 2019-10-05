Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,920,521,945.43% -193.3% -153.7% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,552,611,067.81% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.39 beta indicates that Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Tyme Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 322.39% and its consensus price target is $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Tyme Technologies Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.