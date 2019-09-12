Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 25.1% respectively. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.