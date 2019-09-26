Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 61.2%. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.