Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.