Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 20.95 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.39 beta means Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 243.98% and its average target price is $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.