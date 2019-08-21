Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|65.24
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
