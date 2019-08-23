Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 196.85% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 41.7% respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.4%. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.