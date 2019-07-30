Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zogenix Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, which is potential 29.72% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 0%. About 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.