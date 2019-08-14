Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.