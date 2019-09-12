Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.01 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.