Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 9.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.54 beta is the reason why it is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.