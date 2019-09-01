Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparing side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Competitively, 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.