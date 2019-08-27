Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, resTORbio Inc. which has a 31.4 Current Ratio and a 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.