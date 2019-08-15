Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 353 4.45 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $425.2, with potential upside of 44.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.