Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.14 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 34.70% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 97.3%. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.