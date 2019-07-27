Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Contrasting side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 185.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 56.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.