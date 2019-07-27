Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Contrasting side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|185.93
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.5%
|-109.1%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tyme Technologies Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 56.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-3.23%
|-8.54%
|-52.83%
|-25.74%
|-49.15%
|-59.35%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
