Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparison side by side

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.18 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.05 beta means Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.