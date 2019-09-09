Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 96.57% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.