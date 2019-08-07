Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Comparison side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 171.09 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 322.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.