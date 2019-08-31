Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparison side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 32.5%. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.