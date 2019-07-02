Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 37.87 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tyme Technologies Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectis S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average price target and a 148.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.