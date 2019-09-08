Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparing side by side

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

A beta of 0.39 shows that Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $129.33 average price target and a 79.30% potential upside.

Tyme Technologies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.