Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tyme Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $32.33, with potential upside of 32.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.