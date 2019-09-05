Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.