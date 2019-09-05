Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
