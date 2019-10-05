Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Argi Investment Services Lowered Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) Holding By $839,106

Analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Tyme Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 336,968 shares traded. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has declined 61.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TYME News: 09/04/2018 – TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD APPROXIMATELY $29.0 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS; 08/03/2018 Tyme Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – Tyme Provides Clinical and Corporate Update for Fiscal Year End 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA Acceptance of IND for Tyme to Begin Phase Il Trial in Pancreatic Cancer; 27/03/2018 – TYME ANNOUNCES FIRST SITE OPEN FOR ITS PHASE Il TRIAL WITH SM-88 IN PANCREATIC CANCER; 14/03/2018 – TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS INITIAL CLINICAL SITES TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS IN PHASE Il TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, M; 14/03/2018 – TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINAL DATA FROM AN ONGOING PHASE Il CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING SM-88 FOR PROSTATE CANCER EXPECTED AROUND YEAR-END 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyme Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYME); 27/03/2018 – Tyme Announces First Site Open for its Phase II Trial with SM-88 in Pancreatic Cancer

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) stake by 75.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,078 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 9,954 shares with $278,000 value, down from 41,032 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp Com now has $18.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 3.31 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FITB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp – Common Stock has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.63’s average target is 19.36% above currents $26.5 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp – Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 4. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity. The insider Bayh Evan bought 4,000 shares worth $103,720.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability holds 6,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.16% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Eaton Vance holds 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 1.82 million shares. 33,864 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Veritable LP holds 23,718 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 607,621 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 272,984 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 24,166 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advisors Lp stated it has 207,430 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 139,813 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 52,181 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 20,240 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 20,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) stake by 63,188 shares to 1.21M valued at $74.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 18,044 shares and now owns 26,675 shares. Vanguard Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) was raised too.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $521.88M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.