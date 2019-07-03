Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) Buy Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Liberum Capital; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Cut Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake

In a research note revealed to clients on Wednesday morning, Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) stock had its Buy Rating reiterated by research professionals at Liberum Capital.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 3,386 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 23,773 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 27,159 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $48.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 882,768 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 6,151 shares to 7,155 valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,332 shares and now owns 22,639 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Friday, May 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.30 million for 18.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 18,651 shares valued at $2.57M was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM. $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares were sold by Hartnett John R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.11% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Shoker Counsel has 0.79% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,189 shares. Opus Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3,010 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 23,198 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny reported 575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,804 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 41,852 shares. Grandfield Dodd holds 2.64% or 176,527 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 15,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 17,647 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 50,140 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. The company has market cap of 485.68 million GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and Schlegel International. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The AmesburyTruth division makes and distributes window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

The stock decreased 0.40% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 247.5. About 2,315 shares traded. Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyman (LON:TYMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyman has GBX 360 highest and GBX 270 lowest target. GBX 313.75’s average target is 26.77% above currents GBX 247.5 stock price. Tyman had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, January 14. Peel Hunt downgraded Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) on Monday, May 13 to “Add” rating. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The stock of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 295 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg.