Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose While Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Decreased Holding by $402,280 as Market Value Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 1,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 60,461 shares to 126,718 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc A by 13,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,304 shares to 25,717 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cum Perp Pfd E 7 by 55,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

