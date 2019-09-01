Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose While Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; As Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Shares Rose, At Bancorp Upped Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 9,711 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,953 shares in its portfolio. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt LP owns 497,037 shares. D E Shaw & owns 19,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 59,514 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 104,047 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 4,277 shares. Select Equity LP holds 0% or 191,100 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,200 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.55% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 8,000 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,847 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Bank And reported 428 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 69,187 shares. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 12,369 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.2% or 7,000 shares.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $45,810 activity. Shares for $2,840 were bought by Hayek Matthew J. $29,036 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was bought by Hartig Richard J.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,462 shares to 11,762 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 7,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,920 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

