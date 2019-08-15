Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose While Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Wallace Capital Management Has Upped Its Loews (L) Holding by $895,726 as Stock Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 936,273 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 62,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 61,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 123,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $253.12. About 195,528 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. â€“ LB – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “L Brands Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s next for L Brands? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited invested in 885 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,000 are held by Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company. Adage Prtn Ltd Liability has 131,277 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 232,901 shares. Cibc has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 238,992 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 191,430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 136,492 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co has 6,545 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 7,763 were accumulated by Fincl Service. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 5,561 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,798 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.