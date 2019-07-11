Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Declined While Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Position by $61.76 Million; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Regions Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $376,515

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $225.2. About 88,132 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, down from 91,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 3.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,168 shares to 128,205 shares, valued at $228.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73 million for 55.74 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.63 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

