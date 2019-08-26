Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake Has Boosted by Two Creeks Capital Management Lp; Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $256.29. About 112,594 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 13,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 138,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 125,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 6.07 million shares traded or 47.29% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,642 shares to 26,463 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,551 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,878 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

