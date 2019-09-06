Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose While Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Increased by $2.59 Million Its Stake; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Increased Its Position in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by $342,160 as Valuation Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.64. About 1.35 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 603,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 591,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $259.1. About 155,865 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,198 are held by M&T National Bank Corp. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 593,503 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Two Creeks Capital Lp invested in 497,037 shares. 116,537 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corp De. The Texas-based Stephens Inv Mngmt Group has invested 0.83% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.53% or 61,600 shares. Wms Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stifel Finance accumulated 18,124 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) accumulated 1,574 shares. Camarda Ltd has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 11 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 11,847 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 201 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hightower Ltd Co accumulated 2,239 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zacks Inv stated it has 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 46,012 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Lc. Davenport And Com Ltd Com holds 24,680 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has 13,320 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has 6,592 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scopus Asset Management LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 90,000 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 406,909 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 4,425 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 1.36 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.