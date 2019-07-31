Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.61 Million; Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) as Market Valuation Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $65.64. About 7.17M shares traded or 15.19% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $235.47. About 216,757 shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Var Pfd (FNMAH) by 175,400 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust Co accumulated 1,396 shares. Opus Point Partners Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,667 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Burney holds 0.2% or 50,713 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,823 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 90,230 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 134,510 shares. Rdl Fincl holds 3.18% or 71,286 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 328,891 shares stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 61,978 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 387,928 shares. 103,165 are held by Co Tx. Van Eck Corp has 0.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Appleton Prns Ma reported 9,420 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 3.12M shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bard has 12,300 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,905 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 39 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.53% or 424,804 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 238 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 83,601 shares. Macquarie Group holds 54,327 shares. 169,955 were accumulated by Principal Fin Gru. Old Natl Fincl Bank In accumulated 1,519 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 5,919 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,604 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 10,300 shares. 90 are held by Company Of Vermont. Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,848 shares.