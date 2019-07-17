Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $19.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; Akre Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) as Stock Price Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 20,480 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.86. About 137,060 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 968 shares. 1,599 are held by Principal Gru. Invesco Limited invested in 6,219 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 150 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 40,808 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 5,935 shares. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 9,839 shares. Midas Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 5,392 shares. Pnc Financial has 0.01% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 83,987 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 8,549 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 5,954 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 682 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 44,713 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 190,104 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill making two changes in the C-suite – Columbus Business First” with publication date: April 20, 2018.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co LP Del by 101,500 shares to 12.75 million shares, valued at $299.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stephens Inv Management Group invested in 0.83% or 199,167 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 2,166 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 82 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma accumulated 205,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset accumulated 2,190 shares. 5,864 were reported by Quantbot Techs L P. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 32,058 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 8,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 439,621 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 14,523 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.11% or 10,300 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 461,595 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.34% or 9,707 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Platform Supports Seattle’s Groundbreaking Parking Research – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tyler (TYL) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.