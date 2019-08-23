Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $19.17 Million; Blackrock Holding in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Has Cut by $355,920 as Shares Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $258.59. About 134,218 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 88,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 105,827 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc reported 981 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 10,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granite Point Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Frontier Investment Co holds 0.01% or 1,063 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs reported 34,165 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 27,497 shares. 1,000 are owned by Smith Salley & Associates. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Glenmede Na owns 190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 32,351 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.02% or 54,327 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 64,594 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.01% or 12,119 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 49,806 are held by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares to 231,878 shares, valued at $80.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $174,204 activity. $98,830 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were bought by Eade Katherine A.. $24,850 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was bought by Green James W.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $760,918 for 33.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results, and Issues 2019 Financial Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International to Participate at SOT 2019 With Presentation and Exhibit – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midatech Pharma leads healthcare gainers; Neuralstem tops the losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harvard Bioscience: Long-Term Growth And Margin Improvements Equal Strong Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 215,993 shares to 9.12 million shares, valued at $101.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 66,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 236,095 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 491,774 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 56,471 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 2,741 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 80,455 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,600 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com reported 0.3% stake. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 75,167 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 78,207 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Light Asset Lc has invested 3.96% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com has invested 0.03% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Arrowstreet LP owns 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 31,492 shares.