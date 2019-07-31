Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Minerva Advisors Has Upped Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) by $665,180 as Stock Declined

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17 million market cap company. It closed at $10.7 lastly. It is up 18.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 9,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.63. About 242,310 shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “North Carolina Courts Agreement Marks 15th Statewide Odyssey Contract – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 10,203 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 9,460 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 204,752 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Howe Rusling stated it has 9,707 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Two Creeks Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 6.86% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 1,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40 are owned by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 67,663 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 45,802 shares. 1,115 were accumulated by Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Com. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,239 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 115,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 432 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 8,480 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 9,198 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 18,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 128,517 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 3,321 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 286,600 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,972 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 11,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mill Road Cap Management Ltd has 6.66% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 9,257 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).