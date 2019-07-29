Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding by $590,100

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.24M, up from 301,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $229.98. About 35,159 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 147,687 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $39.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,115 shares, and cut its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD).

