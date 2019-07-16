Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $914,736 as Market Valuation Declined; Cameco (CCJ) Market Value Declined While Old West Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 11,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $222.4. About 105,776 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 4.23 million shares traded or 107.13% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 19,800 shares. Principal Financial Group has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 169,955 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 42,064 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 39 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,671 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 62,679 are owned by King Luther Cap Corporation. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Nbw Capital Ltd Llc has 1.43% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 25,634 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Us Comml Bank De holds 84,380 shares. Brinker Capital owns 4,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust stated it has 1,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,015 shares to 24,020 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Announces 2019 Maine App Challenge Winners – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Platform Supports Seattle’s Groundbreaking Parking Research – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares to 29,127 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch at Cameco in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on February 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports – GlobeNewswire” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Uranium Markets Driven by Nuclear Power Demand | INN – Investing News Network” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.