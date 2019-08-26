Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $1.48 Million; Incyte (INCY) Holder Emory University Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 9,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman

Emory University decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 7,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 35,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Incyte beats Q2 consensus – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BriaCell Appoints Richard J. Berman to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 125,000 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 7,802 shares. Massachusetts-based Frontier Management Ltd has invested 0.65% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 10,386 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 4.04 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Everence Management has 4,067 shares. Pension Service accumulated 231,637 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 344,417 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 266,895 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 0.07% or 46,007 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.59% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 121,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 44 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent Inc invested in 758,329 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Epoch Prns owns 34,165 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 3,146 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 52,410 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 2,400 shares stake. Barbara Oil Com accumulated 0.15% or 1,200 shares. American Intll Group holds 0.06% or 76,600 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 1,085 shares stake. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 4.18% or 2.02M shares. 49,847 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 3,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,302 were reported by Bb&T Secs Lc. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).