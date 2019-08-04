Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose While Nbw Capital Raised Stake by $432,684; Zendesk (ZEN) Market Value Declined While Corvex Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $69.42 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.72M shares traded or 130.74% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.75. About 625,708 shares traded or 242.23% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domo Counts On Enterprise Revenue For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Companies to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stanley has invested 1.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fort Lp holds 0.41% or 10,049 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 9,014 shares. S&Co Inc has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,000 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 0.03% or 34,165 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 32,058 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Grp has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.06% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 49,847 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Inv reported 178,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.