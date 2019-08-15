Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position Boosted by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc; Contrarian Capital Management Cut Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $568,015 as Market Valuation Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 17,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 16,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $252.77. About 84,198 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 73,266 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Barbara Oil has 0.15% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Summit Creek Advsr Llc holds 50,644 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,000 shares. 199,167 were reported by Stephens Management Ltd Company. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1,361 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 178,639 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 31,852 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 1,802 shares. Nbw Ltd invested in 1.43% or 25,634 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.16% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 325,393 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $96.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.