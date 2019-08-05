Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Rose While Stockbridge Partners Has Cut by $61.76 Million Its Stake; Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $7.64 Million as Stock Declined

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $241.68. About 32,822 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 93,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 55,686 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 148,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 19,909 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Civic Services Platform – Business Wire" on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire" published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $226.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,906 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 127,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 1,941 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has 2,911 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP holds 10 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 16,075 are held by Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 44 shares stake. Fort Lp invested in 0.41% or 10,049 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,848 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bb&T Corp has 1,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc owns 125,786 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Profit Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 10,206 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 28,946 shares. Landscape Capital Management reported 10,314 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 230,739 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 336,222 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 1,975 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,155 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,365 shares. Commerce Bancorporation reported 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 367,597 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 53,338 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 52,500 shares.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.25M for 11.00 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.