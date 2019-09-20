Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Rose While Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.35 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Cut by $897,000 Its Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 133,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.82 million, down from 139,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $259.1. About 132,012 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 43,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, down from 47,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $214.93. About 458,610 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA COULD BOOST INTRA-REGIONAL TRADE, WHICH REMAINS FAR LOWER THAN IN DEVELOPING ASIAN COUNTRIES; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Tower Bridge Funding No. 2 Plc; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 Issuer Rating To City Of Colton, Ca; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Deposit And Senior Debt Ratings Of Alpha Bank And Eurobank To Caa2; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S, ON ITALY, SAYS A KEY DRIVER FOR REVIEW IS RISK THAT STRUCTURAL REFORM EFFORT STALLS & PAST REFORMS SUCH AS PENSION REFORMS IMPLEMENTED IN 2011 ARE REVERSED; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to the eight classes of notes issued by Contego CLO lll B.V; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.39 million for 27.28 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.98 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

