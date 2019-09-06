Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Rose While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Lowered by $2.07 Million Its Position; Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $3.50 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 13.51M shares traded or 357.44% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 64,594 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 74,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 192,105 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 152,398 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $231.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 118,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc owns 1,809 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,361 shares stake. Axa invested in 0.01% or 17,955 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 439,621 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability invested 3.19% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Timessquare Lc has 593,503 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,302 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 428 were reported by Parkside Fin Bancshares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). North Star Asset Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bard Associates Inc stated it has 1.27% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Granite Prtn Ltd holds 20,807 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 62,076 shares. Knighthead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.37 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,294 shares. Advisory Net Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.71% or 30.66 million shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management has 9.58 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Cap Management Lp has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 31,780 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 113,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed reported 1.10 million shares. Cambrian Lp invested 1.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 305,298 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 443,302 shares.

