Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding Has Increased by Capital Investment Services Of America Inc; Harbour Investment Management Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Has Cut by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 42,890 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 8,000 were accumulated by Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Assetmark reported 76 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Com holds 2,757 shares. 14,052 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Llc. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 1,519 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc reported 540,760 shares. Rmb Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,866 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. 6,560 were accumulated by Penn Capital Mgmt. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,911 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Nbw Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Management Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Filament Ltd holds 914 shares. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 22,781 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 219 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 229,115 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interocean Cap Limited owns 1.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,137 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,034 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Company holds 12,485 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability owns 2,023 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Inv Inc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 544 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co owns 1,543 shares. Punch & Associates Inv holds 0.8% or 24,549 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,309 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

