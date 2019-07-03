Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $19.17 Million; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Market Valuation Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 11,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,423 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 16,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $157.94. About 88,349 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company's stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 42,848 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 5,002 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 26,000 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 10,894 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 99,220 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.73% or 304,520 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Mgmt accumulated 2.16% or 72,482 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.1% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Connors Investor Ser Incorporated holds 53,553 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Df Dent Co has invested 3.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Street invested in 0.01% or 913,668 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 67,258 shares stake.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Tyler Technologies to Participate in February Investor Conferences – Business Wire" on February 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Three Cities Select Tyler Technologies' MyCivic Citizen Engagement Application – Business Wire" published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Tyler Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire" on April 22, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,927 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Lc accumulated 25,981 shares. Prudential accumulated 511,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Profund Limited Co stated it has 5,536 shares. Sei Invs Co has 60,394 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.09% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 187,820 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 11,305 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 4,611 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.08 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 94,168 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 22 shares.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Reinsurance Group of America Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire" on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "RGA Announces Annuity In-Force Block Transactions with John Hancock and Reinsurance Transactions with Manulife Canada – Business Wire" published on November 01, 2018, Fool.com published: "Reinsurance Group America Inc (RGA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on January 29, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. HENDERSON ALAN C also sold $137,315 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,520 shares to 31,607 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 17,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,703 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).