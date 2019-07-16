Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Stockbridge Partners Lowered Its Stake; West Oak Capital Increases Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM)

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast)

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 177,317 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Communications reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0.11% or 143,013 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beacon Fincl Gru holds 4,541 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 7,614 shares. Granite Invest Prns Llc reported 5,695 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.80M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Legacy Prtn Inc accumulated 3,324 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co reported 495,051 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,971 shares. Gru One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cacti Asset Llc holds 0.19% or 17,110 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “IBM Stock Could Get a Lift From Red Hat Earnings – Barron’s” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leading European institutions partner with IBM to accelerate joint research and educational opportunities in quantum computing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies to Acquire MicroPact from Arlington Capital Partners – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Announces 2019 Maine App Challenge Winners – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Three Cities Select Tyler Technologies’ MyCivic Citizen Engagement Application – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 413,961 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Comm Lp reported 334,633 shares. 9,460 are owned by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc. Envestnet Asset holds 45,802 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 5,919 shares. Bright Rock Management Llc holds 0.55% or 8,000 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Llc invested 0.83% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Washington Cap Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,500 shares. Prudential Fin reported 48,622 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Assoc has 0.78% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 239,255 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Praesidium Invest Mgmt Com Limited Liability invested in 8.2% or 603,931 shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 55.73 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.