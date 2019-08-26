Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake by $35.27 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 223,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.84M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 8.67M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $257.26. About 168,150 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, New York-based fund reported 4,032 shares. 10,894 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 49,083 shares. Interest Grp accumulated 76,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 15,509 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 3,474 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 361,368 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest holds 1,166 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 113,984 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has 49,017 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 11 shares.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $224.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 430.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 5.36M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 192,690 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 31,374 shares. Crosslink holds 2.21% or 56,214 shares. Winfield Incorporated stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kcm Investment Llc has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 37,049 shares. 457,271 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. 114,878 were reported by Wesbanco Bank & Trust. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 88,452 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Ranger Inv Management Lp invested in 0% or 412 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership reported 72,638 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1,726 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 22,056 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 45,000 shares to 95,050 shares, valued at $26.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 34,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).