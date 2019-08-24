Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Raised Stake

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Com has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Enterprise Svcs Corp owns 306 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,726 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Apg Asset Nv invested in 3.82 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,105 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.66 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 518,841 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 306,707 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 361,648 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership invested in 23,203 shares. Herald Investment Ltd accumulated 25,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 4 shares stake. Holderness holds 6,700 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Revenue Are Expected to Decline Beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares to 23,060 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,100 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.